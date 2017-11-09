Longford library services set for €130k cash windfall

The investment was announced by Fine Gael Longford/Westmeath TD Peter Burke after receiving confirmation from Minister Micheal Ring's Rural & Community Development department.

Describing the overall €133,462 allocation to Longford as 'comprehensive', Mr Burke said €100,000 was being set aside by the Mr Ring's department with the remaining €33,000 coming from Longford County Council.

"This is further investment into Longford that will benefit the towns and their surrounds in providing a key service for all age-groups," he said.

"Minister Ring has made a number of key investments over the recent past which hghlight the prioritsation of regional and rural Ireland by the Government.

"As the economy continues to improve, I am lobbying for this funding to be maintained and increased to reach out into the pockets of this constituency who have not felt the recovery at the same pace as the rest of the country."