Cash and jewellery snatched in Longford house break-in
Gardaí are investigating a break-in at a house in Longford town which resulted in the theft of a large consignment of cash and jewellery
A large amount of jewellery and cash have been taken following a break-in at a house in Longford town.
The incident happened at a property in Gleann Riada, just off the main Strokestown Road on November 3 last.
Gardaí believe the raid took little more than 20 minutes with the theft allegedly occurring between 6:20pm and 6:45pm.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on (043) 3350570.
