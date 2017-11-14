Cash and jewellery snatched in Longford house break-in

A large amount of jewellery and cash have been taken following a break-in at a house in Longford town.

The incident happened at a property in Gleann Riada, just off the main Strokestown Road on November 3 last.

Gardaí believe the raid took little more than 20 minutes with the theft allegedly occurring between 6:20pm and 6:45pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on (043) 3350570.

