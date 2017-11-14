Longford people asked to sign-up for Concern Fast
Longford people are being asked to take part in this year’s Concern Fast
Longford people are being asked to take part in this year’s Concern Fast when they can give up any habit or activity for 24-hours to raise vitals funds for children suffering from hunger around the world.
The annual Fast campaign takes place on Thursday, November 23.
People can sign up for Concern Fast 2017 and find more information at Concern.net/fast or by calling 1850 50 50 55.
