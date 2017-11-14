Longford councillor to open constituency office

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe will open Fine Gael general election candidate Micheal Carrigy's constituency office in Longford on December 11 next.

Work on Cllr Carrigy's offices have been completed in recent weeks with the Fine Gael group leader already holding regular clinics there for constituents.

Following the opening, a business lunch will be held in the Longford Arms Hotel.

