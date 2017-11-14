Closure of Longford town estate's right of way imminent

The closure of a right of way in Longford town’s Dun Darrach is near to completion, a meeting of Longford Municipal District heard last week.

County engineer Eamon Bennett said that matter was now with the legal team involved in the case and once residents agreed to the proposals, the right of way would be closed off.

“We are just waiting now to hear back from the solicitors,” he concluded.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN READING:

Longford County Council move step closer in attempts to abolish right of way