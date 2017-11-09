Longford County Council scoops silver award

Longford County Council recently scooped the Silver Award at the 26th Annual Occupational Safety Awards and in doing so, became the first public sector body to win this award.

“Standing with the last three organisations in the country both private and public sector, north and south of the border was a very proud night for Longford County Council”, said Mary Gouldsbury, Health and Safety Officer.

The application for the NISO/NISG awards requires a detailed, comprehensive and evidence based application taking account of all elements of an effective Safety Management System.

Being the first Public Service Authority to win Silver at these prestigious awards is an enormous accolade for Longford County Council and reflects a quality approach to the management of health and safety for both employees and members of the public.

Thrilled with the win, Chief Executive, Paddy Mahon said: “Longford County Council takes the health and safety of employees very seriously. We work in a high risk environment and having a safety management system that assists employees, contractors and members of the public return to their families safely each day is a top priority.”

