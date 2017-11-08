Man and two children recovering after Lanesboro crash

A man in his 30s and two children are recuperating this week following a single vehicle road accident outside Lanesboro.

The incident happened along the Rathcline Road, near Lanesboro shortly before 10am last Friday.

The 34-year-old driver and his two passengers, a seven year-old and one-year-old, were taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Witnesses are asked to contact Gardai at (043) 3350570.