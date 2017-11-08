Longford town recycling bank destroyed by fire

The recycling bins at Annaly Car Park in Longford town were maliciously and deliberately burned on Halloween night.

Environmental Officer with Longford Co Council, Gary Brady said the local authority will now have to foot the bill for either the repair of the recycling facility or removing it from the area altogether.

“It’s very disappointing to see this happening,” added Mr Brady, before pointing out that the damaged bins and signage in the area would have to be replaced.

“There was a very sinister element of anti-social behaviour in Longford town over the Halloween period this year.”

He went on to say that even the night after Halloween, council officials were escorted by Gardaí to the same area where attempts had been made to light a bonfire.

“The material was removed; while the anti-social behaviour in Longford town has not been bad in recent times, this Halloween there was a more sinister element then we have seen before.”

Mr Brady said that Longford Co Council was now deciding whether to replace the damaged bins and signage at the facility or remove it to another location in Longford town.

He also pointed out that gardaí were aware of what had happened and investigations into the matter are continuing.

Meanwhile, there is a lot of disappointment over what has happened at the Annaly Car Park on Halloween night.

“The whole place there looks ugly now and so much work has gone into cleaning up that particular area,” Mr Brady continued.

“Longford Co Council is now considering whether or not to move the bottle bank from there altogether.”

Meanwhile, local gardaí confirmed to the Leader that they are carrying out a thorough investigation into the matter.

“We received a call on Halloween night that to say there was a group of youths acting suspiciously at the recycling bank in Annaly Car Park,” added a spokesperson.

“By the time the gardaí arrived at the scene the bottle bank was on fire.”

The Leader also understands that Gardaí were contacted at approximately 10:30pm on the night by a concerned resident who noticed the youths acting suspiciously close to the recycling facility.

Contact Longford Gardaí on (043) 3346741 to assist.