Polish national to reappear in court on Friday following €70k cannabis seizure in Longford

A 29-year-old Polish man has appeared in court in connection with the discovery of over €70,000 worth of cannabis plants in Longford town at the weekend.

Karol Onitsch, 14 Sycamore Close, Clonbalt Woods, Longford appeared before Carrick-on-Shannon District Court on Monday charged with the cultivation of cannabis at Sycamore Close, Clonbalt Woods, Longford.

Local detectives and uniformed gardaí carried out the search of the property, where the cannabis plants were discovered.

The court heard that over €73,000 wo2rth of drugs were discovered at the property on Saturday.

The defendant was subsequently remanded in custody to appear at Harristown District Court this Friday.

