Watch: Ballymahon Model features on Liam Payne's hit music video
Maura Higgins features in 'Get Low' video
Longford model, Maura Higgins features on Liam Payne's No.1 Hit 'Get Low'
Following her experience as a ring girl for the World Heavyweight Boxing showdown between Anthony Joshua and Carlos Takam in Cardiff earlier this month, Ballymahon model Maura Higgins is a star that is continuing to rise, appearing in the music video for Liam Payne's number one hit, 'Get Low'.
Liam Payne performed his number one hit at Radio 1's Teen Awards last week and, in the background of his performance, snippets of the music video could be seen.
Watch the video below:
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on