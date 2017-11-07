Man remanded in custody following discovery of cannabis plants in Longford town estate

A 29-year-old Polish man has been charged in connection with the discovery of a grow house in Longford town at the weekend.

Karol Onitsch, 14 Sycamore Close, Clonbalt Woods, Longford appeared before Carrick-on-Shannon District Court on Monday charged with the cultivation of cannabis at Sycamore Close, Clonbalt Woods, Longford.

The court heard that over €73,000 worth of drugs were discovered at the property on the date in question.

The defendant was subsequently remanded in custody to appear at Harristown District Court this Friday.

