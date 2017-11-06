Well known gangland figure to appear before Longford District Court in morning

A leading gangland figure is to appear in court in the morning charged in connection with the discovery of over 100,000 worth of drugs from a house in Edgeworthstown last month.

The man, aged 30, was charged after six kilos of cannabis herb and a small quantity of cocaine was found by gardai, Revenue officers from the Organised Crime Bureau last month.

Two close relatives of the man, aged in their 20s and 50s were also arrested before being released without charge.

The man, who is originally from the Lucan area, was later charged ahead of a scheduled court appearance set for tomorrow.

He cannot be named until he is formally charged, however the Leader understands he is well known in the criminal underworld and has a number of previous convictions to his name.

Among them includes time the man spent in jail in Holland following the death of a fellow Dublin national in Amsterdam.

In May, the man alongside two other co-accused, were cleared of murdering Keith Ennis in 2009.

The trio were, however, handed two year prison terms for dismembering Mr Ennis' body with a chainsaw before dumping his body parts in a lake.

The man at the centre of the Edgeworthstown drugs bust failed to turn up for his trial though, with his lawyer stating the man was under threat after a bullet had been sent to his family in the post warning him to stay away from court.

