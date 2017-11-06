Recycling bins at Annaly Car Park in Longford town burned on Halloween night

The recycling bins at Annaly Park in Longford town were maliciously and deliberately burned on Halloween night, the Leader has learned.

Environmental Officer with Longford Co Council Gary Brady said the local authority would now have to foot the bill for either the repair of the recycling facility and signage or removing it from the area altogether.

“It’s very disappointing to see this happening,” added Mr Brady.

“There was a very sinister element of anti-social behaviour in Longford town over the Halloween period this year.”

