Man and two children in hospital after Lanesboro crash

A man in his 30s and two children have been taken to hospital following a single vehicle road accident outside Lanesboro earlier today.

The driver of the vehicle and his two passengers, a seven year-old and one-year-old boy are being treated in hospital this evening for what have been described as non-life threatening injuries.

The incident, which gardaí are investigating, occurred along the Rathcline Road, near Lanesboro shortly before 10am.

It's understood, the 34-year-old driver of a grey Toyota Avensis, was unconscious at the scene when emergency services arrived.

The Leader understands he is from the Co Leitrim area.

The road itself has since been cleared following the accident and gardaí have appealed for witnesses to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on (043) 3350570.