Finance Minister to open Longford Fine Gael general election candidate's constituency office

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe will open Fine Gael general election candidate Micheal Carrigy's constituency office in Longford, the Leader can reveal.

Mr Donohoe will set the seal on Cllr Carrigy's new office on Dublin Street on December 11.

The Leader has known for some time that Mr Donohoe was in line to open the Ballinalee postmaster's constituency headquarters but due to Budget 2018 preparations that was put back.

Work on Cllr Carrigy's offices have been completed in recent weeks with the Fine Gael group leader already holding regular clinics there for constituents.

Following the opening, a business lunch will be held in the Longford Arms Hotel.

For more on this story, see next week's Longford Leader.