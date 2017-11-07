Longford Leader Farming: Funding to RDP must be spent

IFA Rural Development Chairman Joe Brady has insisted that all of the funding of €624m allocated to RDP measures for 2018 in the Budget must be used across the wide range of schemes which he added, “play a vital role in supporting farm incomes”.

While, he welcomed the increased allocation of €25m for ANCs and €20m for TAMS, and the allocation of €234m for agri-environment measures, he said it was vitally important that underspends that have arisen in recent years do not recur into the future.

“It is important that the Minister for Agriculture pays out as much GLAS money over the coming months to the 50,000 farmers in the scheme to avoid eating into the 2018 allocation,” he added.

“The increased allocation of €25m is welcome and will go some way to reversing cuts that hit hill farmers hard in 2009.

“The ANC scheme is a vital lifeline for hill farmers, along with other direct payments.”