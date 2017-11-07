Granard man fined €250 for cannabis herb possession

A man who appeared at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act was convicted and fined €250 following a hearing into the matter.

Darragh Murphy, Bunlahy, Granard, Co Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with having cannabis herb in his possession at Granardkill, Granard on November 12, 2016.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Garda Grehan said that on the date in question she called to the defendant’s house to execute a penal warrant.

“I couldn’t get in so I secured a search warrant and arrived back at the property,” she added, before pointing out that the house was subsequently searched a few days later.

“€20 worth of cannabis herb was discovered and the defendant admitted it was for his own use.”

Following his deliberations, Judge Hughes convicted the defendant in respect of the matter before him and fined him €250.