'They're little runts' - culprits behind anti social behaviour in Longford estate condemned

Anti social behaviour that took place on Monday, October 23 at Palace Crescent in Longford town was strongly condemned by councillors during last week’s monthly meeting.

Cllr Mae Sexton (Ind) said she received reports of the incident and went to the estate to see for herself what was going on.

“It was a very serious incident,” she fumed, before pointing out that dozens and dozens of eggs were fired at homes leaving many residents housebound because they were afraid to come outside.

“When I went there I picked up at least 20 egg trays and I also noticed that attempts had been made to light a bonfire.”

She went on to say that the response of the Gardaí on the night was “less than desirable” and called on members of the force to exercise extra vigilance in the area, particularly over the Halloween period.

“People up there were afraid to leave their homes and it is disgraceful to see something like that happening in this day and age,” she added.

Cllr Gerry Warnock (Ind) meanwhile, described those involved in the antics as “gurriers” and “little runts”.

“This was a law and order matter and I admit there does not seem to be adequate resources in place to deal with that,” he continued, before pointing out that he was in no way being critical of the local gardaí.

“During the last JPC meeting, Superintendent Jim Delaney told us that the gardaí simply do not have the resources that they need for the town.

“I agree with Cllr Sexton - that area in Longford town needs a lot of attention and a lot of focus.”

Cllr Seamus Butler then pointed out that local gardaí could only do what they could do with the resources they were given and it was evident that here in lay the problem.

“People move into those estates and all the decent people move out, and very often people are afraid of their lives in their own homes,” he continued.

“There has been at least four or five arson attacks in this town over the last 15 months and nothing has been done about it.

“These people are bullies and we don’t want them in Longford.”

Cllr Butler also pointed out that change was possible and cited Springlawn as an example of success.

“People want to live in Springlawn now and yet eight or nine years ago they were asking to be taken out of the estate altogether,” he added.

“Change is possible and this proves it; I do admit we have along way to go with the other area but I do believe that a consistent approach is key. We must keep our foot on the pedal.”