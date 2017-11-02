Ballinalee childcare facility to open its doors at ceremony this weekend

The committee and staff of Little Learners Ballinalee Afterschool Childcare are delighted to announce the opening of the facility at a ceremony to be held next Sunday at Thomas Ashe Hall, Ballinalee.

The initiative was set in motion in July with the allocation of a Pobal grant for the facility, and since then the committee has worked tirelessly to put into place the staff, customers and equipment needed to open to the public.

The facility will be open from 8am each morning until school time, and from after school time to 6pm.

Homework will be completed under supervision, and children will have many choices for creativity and recreation also.

Uniquely, the facility opens directly onto the yard of the adjoining primary school, Scoil Samhthann, making the transfer of children safe and seamless.

The official opening of the facility will be by Mr Matt O’Hara (shortly to celebrate his 100th birthday) and Gerard Reynolds who, at just a few weeks old, is one of the youngest residents of the parish.

The blessing will be by Fr Tom Murray. The ceremony will be followed by refreshments in the hall and an opportunity to view the facilities. The committee and staff will be available for enquiries also.

Little Learners Ballinalee will open for business on Monday November 6 at 8am. Up to date news and information is available on the Facebook page ‘Little Learners Ballinalee’.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Isla Duffy at 087 6353987 or email office@littlelearnersballinalee.com.