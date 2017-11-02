Longford firm Airsynergy signs deal with Pinergy

Pinergy is currently gearing up for growth with establishment of new Energy Services business.

The smart energy provider, has announced the establishment of a new Energy Services division that is dedicated to providing both domestic and business customers with a range of energy efficient technology solutions.

As part of this latest strategic move, the company has partnered with some of Ireland’s most innovative energy technology providers that support a range of solutions including solar energy, wind energy, heat pumps, LED lighting and refrigeration energy systems.

Included among the partners is Longford based tech firm Airsynergy.

“2017 has been a milestone year for Pinergy in scaling the business,” Enda Gunnell, CEO of Pinergy said.

“We are seeing real traction in demand for more innovative and energy efficient solutions to meet the needs of both homes and businesses.

“The launch of our new Energy Services business now strongly positions Pinergy as the go-to energy supplier for advice and customised energy solutions and we are very proud of the strong set of energy technology partners that we are now building out.

He went on to say that extending Pinergy’s smart meter based offering into the SME sector and micro-sectors such as dairy farming, fast food restaurants and property management businesses had also proved fruitful.

“Our energy supply and services offering allows businesses eliminate administrative costs in their business, manage risks associated with energy consumption, budget with certainty, and use real time information about their consumption to enable change and better manage and reduce their energy costs.”

Pinergy has also stated its continued commitment to roll out smart meters and innovative smart services to both domestic and business customers.

The company has over 35,000 customers and is forecasting further growth within the SME market with its latest expanding portfolio of smart energy solutions and advisory services.