Thieves armed with screwdriver hold up Ballymahon bookies

Armed raiders wielding a screwdriver made off with a four figure sum by threatening staff at a bookmakers in Ballymahon over the weekend.

Two raiders entered the store on Main Street at around 9:30pm just as staff were preparing to close up for the evening.

One of the suspects is believed to have brandished a long screwdriver during the incident.

One of the men is described as being in his late 20s or early 30s and 5ft 10' in height.

He tried to conceal his face by wearing a blue hoodie with white or grey hood.

His accomplice was described as 6ft in height and was wearing a puffy black jacket with very baggy grey tracksuit bottoms.

They fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed sum of cash before making their getaway by crossing Main Street, Ballymahon and into a laneway which leads to St Matthews Park.

No injuries were reported by the staff of the Ballymahon establishment though they were said to have been shocked by the incident.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information to contact Ballymahon Garda station on (090) 6432303, Longford Garda Station on (043) 3350570 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.