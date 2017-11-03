A fond farewell to Quinn's of Edgeworthstown

At 8pm, the shutters came down on a business that is not only steeped in history but has been part of the business fabric of the mid Longford town for the last 81 years.

First established in 1936, by Philip Quinn’s parents the business went from strength to strength and adapted to the ever changing environment around it.

Philip took it over 59 years ago and worked alongside Eddie Doherty for 38 of those years.

In a fitting tribute to the much loved family business; friends, neighbours and customers gathered together on Saturday night to bid a fond farewell to the business entity.

Tributes were paid on Facebook and the Quinn family have been inundated with support and appreciation for the service they have provided in the town for over half a century.

Located in the heart of the Edgeworthstown, Quinn’s was always at the heart of the matter and will, no doubt, be remembered for a long time to come.