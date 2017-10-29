Upset Longford woman appeals for help to find her missing Bernese mountain dog

The concerned owner of a Bernese mountain dog that went missing today in Longford has launched a social media appeal in an effort to find him.

The dog, named ‘Cooper’, was wearing a red collar when he missing from the Aughadegnan area of Longford town.

Longford SPCA is urging people to keep an eye out for ‘Cooper’, the Bernese mountain dog, as the owner, Aoife Cafferkey, is very concerned and would like to find him as soon as possible.



‘Cooper’ is five years old and to go missing is very uncharacteristic of him as he never leaves the yard of his owner.

An upset Aoife Cafferkey posted on her Facebook page earlier today (Sunday, October 29): “Can my friends in Longford please share this. My dog cooper has gone missing. He's a Bernese mountain dog. Last seen in aughadegnan. Please share this. Wearing a red collar.”



If you have seen ‘Cooper’ or may have information to his whereabouts, you can contact 087 963 2563 with any information.

