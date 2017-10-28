Killoe man seeking election to the Law Society of Ireland Council

A Killoe solicitor, Thomas Reilly, is seeking election to the Law Society of Ireland Council this week. Voting for the Council closed on Thursday, October 26.

Thomas Reilly is well known locally and the Killoe man is currently the in-house counsel with Kingspan Group plc.

Brexit is certain to be a major factor for the legal profession and in his current role, Thomas has first hand knowledge and insight into the challenges and opportunities ahead.

He would have done his training with the well known and very respected Longford town firm, Groarke's, at the height of a vicious recession and this left him acutely aware of, and sensitive to, the challenges facing communities, families and small businesses.