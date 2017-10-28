Centenary' edited by former St Mel's student

The book commemorates the 1916 Centenary programme and compiles first-person testimonies and accounts, as well as photographs, of some of the events that took place throughout Ireland last year.

Ronan, a journalist with the Irish Times was in the audience of the Late Late on Friday night when host Ryan Tubridy gave special mention to him.

He was also a guest speaker at St Mel’s College presentations last May.

You may also like to read:

http://www.longfordleader.ie/news/home/205116/118-year-old-rifle-forms-centerpiece.html