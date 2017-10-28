Breaking: Gardaí investigating after cash is stolen during Ballymahon robbery

Gardaí in Ballymahon are investigating a robbery involving two men, who escaped with an undisclosed sum of cash, which occurred at a premises in Ballymahon last night (October 27).

Two males entered a commercial premises on Main Street, Ballymahon at approximately 9.30pm.

Gardai seeking information in relation to robbery on Main Street Ballymahon at 9.30 approx this https://t.co/f1HZIjNB26 0906432303 — Ballymahon Daily (@BallymahonDaily) October 27, 2017





One male was armed with a long screwdriver.



The first male is described as 5ft 10, slim build, late 20s early 30s wearing a blue hoodie with white or grey hood. His face was covered with same.



The second male was described as 6ft wearing puffy black jacket with very baggy grey tracksuit bottoms. They left on foot with a sum of cash crossing Main Street, Ballymahon into a lane way which leads to St Matthews Park.

Garda are appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information to contact Ballymahon Garda station on 090 6432303, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or and Garda station.

