Longford Gardaí find man drunk at local halting site

A man who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged under the Public Order Act was convicted and fined €150 following a hearing into the matter.

Martin Mongan, Bay 2, Willow Park Halting Site, Strokestown Road, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with being intoxicated in a public place at Willow Park Halting Site on October 24, 2016.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Inspector Declan Rock said that on the date in question 01:00 hrs, gardaí received a call to attend to Willow Park Halting Site because of a disturbance there.

“When the Gardaí got there, they discovered the defendant in an highly intoxicated state,” continued the Inspector.

“He was arrested for his own safety.”

Addressing Judge Hughes directly, the defendant said he accepted that he was drunk on the night in question.

He also promised the court that he would not behave like that again.

Judge Hughes subsequently convicted the defendant fined him accordingly.