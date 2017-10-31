Eight Longford properties in upcoming Bidx1 auction

The next BidX1 auctions will take place on November 9 and 10 when over 280 properties will be offered, including eight properties in county Longford.

“The size and variation of our catalogues is what makes them unique in the Irish property market. Rare opportunities to acquire incredible character properties are regular features and the November catalogue is no different,” said Jonathan Fenn, Director at BidX1, at the launch of the new catalogue, which can be viewed at www.bidx1.com.

Included in the upcoming auction is a detached, two-story, four-bedroom house in Clondra, with gardens to the front and rear and off-street parking.

This 190 sq. m property at Cloondara Mill has a reserve price of €110,000 to €120,000.

Also in the catalogue for November is a semi-detached three bedroom house in Ardnacassa on the Ballinalee road, Longford.

With a reserve price of €55,000 to €65,000, this property sits on 99 sq. m with gardens to the front and rear and off-street parking.

There are two properties up for auction in Ballymahon this coming November, including a three-bedroom duplex apartment in Moycourt.

The property extendsto approximately 65 sq. m and has a reserve price of €20,000 to €30,000.

Also in Ballymahon is a semi-detached three-bedroom house in Draighnean, with a reserve price of €45,000 to €55,000 and has a garden to the rear, and off-street parking.

Both Ballymahon properties are within close proximity to shops, schools and bars, as well as public transport routes and the N55.

There are also two lots available in Mostrim Oaks, Edgeworthstown. Both are three-bedroom houses extending to approximately 106sq. m with a reserve price sof €65,000 to €75,000.

In Longford town, there are two properties available for auction.

One such property is a three-bed end-of-terrace house in Gleann Riada on the Strokestown Road, with a reserve price of €30,000 to €35,000.

The other, also on the Strokestown Road, is a first floor, two-bedroom apartment with a reserve price of €13,000 to €17,000.

For the full catalogue of properties up for auction around the country, visit www.bidx1.com.