Man sent forward for trial at Longford Circuit Court on indecent assault charges

A man who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged with 18 counts of indecently assaulting a child on dates between 1979 and 1980 was sent forward for trial to the next sittings of Longford Circuit Court.

During last week’s sitting, Garda Liam Doherty served the book of evidence on the defendant and the court heard that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had directed that he subsequently be sent forward for trial on indictment in respect of the charges.

The man will appear at Longford Circuit Court on November 14, 2017.