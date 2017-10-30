Roscommon/Galway TD presses for time frame on upgrading of N4 and N5

Eugene Murphy TD has welcomed the fact that the Taoiseach has confirmed that upgrading of the N4 and N5 have been included in the capital plan but the Fianna Fáil TD for Roscommon/Galway has stressed a definite time frame must be put in place for such vital works.

Deputy Murphy raised the matter with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during Questions on Promised Legislation in the Dáil earlier this week.

Speaking in the Dáil chamber this week, Deputy Murphy said: “In the programme for Government, there was considerable hope given to those of us who were speaking about the development and upgrading of the national primary routes.

“I refer to the national primary routes, the N4 and the N5. Both of those are in a deplorable state and they need to be upgraded.

“Those are two vital organs, east to west.

“As the Taoiseach probably will be aware, many of the businesses in the West are complaining about the state of the N5.

“We heard a lot of talk in recent days about the Dublin metro plan being brought forward, which is a €2.5 billion plan.

“We have to keep developing the infrastructure in Dublin, but I want to know from the Taoiseach today - he spoke in the leadership battle about developing these networks and getting them upgraded - if the N5 and the N4 are included in the capital plan,” queried Deputy Murphy.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed that the N4 and N5 will be upgraded – but he was unable to indicate when construction will begin.

“I welcome the fact that the Taoiseach confirmed that the upgrading of the N4 and the N5 are included in the capital plan.

“The Taoiseach noted that access to Sligo and Mayo in particular, and to Roscommon, is essential.

The Taoiseach also noted that it is one of the few parts of the country that is still quite remote from the motorway network.

“It is disappointing however that the Taoiseach was unable to provide a time frame for these upgrading works and I hope that the profiling work which he referred to does not drag on indefinitely as these upgrades are part of a vital infrastructure for the West of Ireland and I would like to see construction beginning as soon as possible,” said Deputy Murphy.

Deputy Murphy has continually highlighted the fact that the N4 between Mullingar and Sligo and the N5 between Scramogue and Ballaghaderreen is in vital need of upgrading works.

Deputy Murphy recently said that numerous accidents have occurred along the N5 route from Tarmonbarry to Ballaghaderreen.

“Numerous accidents have occurred along this stretch of road from Tarmonbarry to Ballaghaderreen.

“The population in the village of Tarmonbarry has grown hugely in recent years and the volume of traffic going through the village on a daily basis is quite significant.

“Lorries and cars are going at high speed through the village and it is posing a danger to pedestrians and cyclists and other road users while I have also continuously highlighted the ongoing problems near my own native Scramogue Cross,” said Deputy Murphy.