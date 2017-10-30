Lanesboro and Granard firms spearhead well attended silage sampling clinic and open day

MCL Agri (Casserlys Lanesboro ) in conjunction with Kiernan Milling , Granard held a silage sampling clinic and open day on Saturday, October 14 last.

The day was a great success with many farmers arriving on site to have their silage evaluated for its nutritional value.

The day was unique in that the silage was tested on the day and results were available immediately.

This allowed the farmer to make crucial decisions about the amount of silage needed for the winter together with the amount and type of diets to supplement it with.

MCL also had nutritional advisors on site on the day and this allowed for the silage to be sampled.

Samples varied a lot in quality and advisers indicated that the results were very reflective of the wet summer.

The advice is for farmers to avail of this service at MCL, find out the quality of their silage and then get the advice on what diet to supplement with.

This will ultimately save money by matching the silage and correct diet to achieve maximum performance from weanlings, growing/finishing cattle or dairy cows.

MCL intends to have further silage sampling clinics on site in the near future so keep an eye on social media or the Longford Leader for future dates.

In the meantime please contact Michael Casserly or Paddy Delaney at MCL for further information on 043 3321052.