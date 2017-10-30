Longford man bought goods with stolen debit card

A man who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged under the Theft & Fraud Offences Act was convicted and fined €500 following a hearing into the matter.

Ion Pirlog, 84 Springlawn, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with using a debit card belonging to another person, by deception, to purchase goods to the value of €26.95 at Spirit Clothing, Longford on July 15 last.

He was also further charged with using the debit card to purchase items by deception to the value of €24.99 from Homestore & More in Longford town on the same date.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Inspector Declan Rock said that on the date in question a woman reported that her wallet had been misplaced.

Sometime later, the court heard, the wallet showed up, but it transpired that the lady’s debit card had been used at various locations around Longford town.

The court was then told that gardaí viewed CCTV in respect of the matter.

“When CCTV footage was viewed, the defendant was observed with the card at the locations,” added the Inspector, before pointing out that Mr Pirlog was subsequently arrested and questioned about the matter.

“He was fully cooperative and admitted to the offences.”

The court then went on to hear that the lady’s card and the goods that were purchased with it had been recovered by the Gardaí.

In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor Bríd Mimnagh said that her client wanted to apologise for what happened.

She also said he was willing to pay compensation in the matter.

“He would pay back the €100 - which was the value of the goods taken - if the court were to provide him with the opportunity to do so,” she added.

“He worked at Davis’ pig factory in Drumlish and is now looking after his grandchild.”

Following his deliberations on the matter, Judge Hughes convicted the defendant and fined him €250 for the theft at Homestore & More and a further €250 for the purchases he made at Spirit Clothing.