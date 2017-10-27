Longford District Court: Minor incident' between taxi and cyclist

Michael Duffy, 39 Annaly Park, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with driving without due care and attention at Ballymahon Street, Longford on June 13, 2016.

He was also further charged with failing to stop and failing to provide appropriate information to the Gardaí on the same date.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Inspector Declan Rock said that on the date in question a local man was cycling his bicycle in the area when a taxi driver pulled out and hit him.

“The taxi driver didn’t realise that he had hit the cyclist and continued driving on.” added the Inspector.

“The incident was captured on CCTV and gardaí later reviewed the footage.”

The court then went on to hear that the cyclist had received “minor injuries” in the incident and the defendant’s insurance was dealing with matters.

In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor John Quinn said that his client did not realise at the time that he had hit the cyclist.

“There is a war memorial there at the Market Square and as Michael was driving out from there, he continued on driving; he genuinely didn’t see the cyclist.

“It appears the cyclist veered out of the path of the car and then lost control of the bicycle - that is basically what happened.”

During his deliberations on the matter, Judge Hughes said that the case before him was “a very minor incident”.

He subsequently convicted the defendant and fined him €105 on each charge before the court.