Streets of Longford will come alive at Dead of the Night Fest

Featuring a giant spider man leading a carnival parade wending its way through the town. The festival is free and will cater for up to 5,000 people.

There will be a fantastic selection of super-sized inflatables to the rear of the Market Square.

Street entertainers and DJ Ronan will entertain the whole community.

There will be free stalls to play games with in the front of the square.

The Halloween evening festival is the final part of the bigger ‘Dead of Night’ project coordinated by Longford County Council, supported by The HSE, An Garda Siochana, Longford Volunteer Centre, Tidy towns and local primary schools in order to create a supportive environment, underpinned by a strong emphasis on prevention and safety promotion, within which Halloween can be celebrated safely by the entire community.

The vision underpinning the 'Dead of Night' is that by creating a safe, supportive and community oriented environment at Halloween, the issues of antisocial behavior can be successfully managed and their impact reduced.

Halloween safety workshops are delivered throughout County Longford to 1,500 young people in primary/secondary and out of school settings

Two hundred young people from six different national schools are participating in a series of Halloween lantern making workshops. They will march with these lanterns as part of the Dead of the Night Halloween parade on October, 31.