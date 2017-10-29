Longford woman hit with €250 fine for cannabis possession

A woman who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act was convicted and fined €250.

Dannielle Shanley, 30 Springlawn, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with being in unlawful possession of €20 cannabis herb at Springlawn, Longford on June 6, 2017.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Inspector Declan Rock said that on the date in question, gardaí conducted a search and discovered the quantity of drugs at the Longford town address.

Garda Liam Doherty then told the court that he arrested the defendant on foot of a warrant prior to the court sitting and subsequently brought her before Judge Hughes in respect of the matter.

The court heard the defendant was pleading guilty to the charge.

Following his deliberations on the matter the Judge convicted the defendant and fined her €250.