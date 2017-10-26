Man charged in connection with Edgeworthstown drugs bust

One man has been charged in connection with the discovery of over €100,000k of drugs in Edgeworthstown on October 19 last.

Gardaí from Roscommon/Longford Drugs Unit, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and officers from Revenue’s Customs Service searched two houses in the mid Longford town and discovered six kilos of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €120,000 as well as a small quantity of cocaine.

Three people - one man (30), a woman in her 20s and a second woman in her 50s were initially arrested in connection with the incident and detained at Longford Garda Station.

The two women were later released without charge, however a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Meanwhile, the man is expected to appear at a sitting of Longford district Court on November 7 next charged under sections 3 and 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Read more:

€100,000 drugs bust in Edgeworthstown

Three detained at Longford Garda Station following €120k Edgeworthstown drugs seizure

#Watch: Man charged in connection with €1m drugs haul