Man charged in connection with Edgeworthstown drugs bust
One man has been charged in connection with the discovery of over €100,000k of drugs in Edgeworthstown on October 19 last.
Gardaí from Roscommon/Longford Drugs Unit, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and officers from Revenue’s Customs Service searched two houses in the
Three people - one man (30), a woman in her 20s and a second woman in her 50s were initially arrested in connection with the incident and detained at Longford Garda Station.
The two women were later released without charge,
Meanwhile, the man is expected to appear at a sitting of Longford
