Gardaí investigate spate of burglaries in Longford
Gardai are investigating the incident
Gardaí in Longford town are investigating a number of burglaries that occurred across the county over the past week.
On Saturday, October 21 between
Rooms were ransacked and a wedding band and engagement ring were stolen in the incident.
Meanwhile, a short distance away
The house was ransacked and gardaí are currently investigating the incident.
On the same date, Saturday, October 21 between
The assailants gained access to the property via a rear window and numerous items were taken.
In the same area between the hours of
A small sum of cash was taken in the incident.
Back in Longford town on October 21 at approximately
The reg number stolen was 03D717 and gardaí are anxious that anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area at the time to make contact with them.
Meanwhile, on October 21 last at
One of the men delivering the food subsequently jumped into the resident’s jeep, stole a number of items from the vehicle and made good his escape. Gardai are investigating the matter.
In the early hours of last Monday, six kegs of beer were stolen from outside a pub in Rooskey. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Longford Gardaí on (043) 3346741.
