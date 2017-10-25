Gardaí investigate spate of burglaries in Longford

Gardaí in Longford town are investigating a number of burglaries that occurred across the county over the past week.

On Saturday, October 21 between 11am and 7pm a private house was broken into in Kenagh.

Rooms were ransacked and a wedding band and engagement ring were stolen in the incident.

Meanwhile, a short distance away at Barry, Kenagh another house was targeted between 10am and 6:30pm on the same day.

The house was ransacked and gardaí are currently investigating the incident.

On the same date, Saturday, October 21 between 10:30am and 5:30pm a private resident was robbed at Ballyclamy , Moyvore.

The assailants gained access to the property via a rear window and numerous items were taken.

In the same area between the hours of 8pm on October 20, and 10:30am on October 23 last, a house was robbed after burglars gained access to the property through the back door.

A small sum of cash was taken in the incident.

Back in Longford town on October 21 at approximately 10:45pm , a set of number plates were removed from a vehicle that was parked along Church Street.

The reg number stolen was 03D717 and gardaí are anxious that anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area at the time to make contact with them.

Meanwhile, on October 21 last at 8:30pm a resident in Tarmonbarry answered the door to a food delivery.

One of the men delivering the food subsequently jumped into the resident’s jeep, stole a number of items from the vehicle and made good his escape. Gardai are investigating the matter.

In the early hours of last Monday, six kegs of beer were stolen from outside a pub in Rooskey. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Longford Gardaí on (043) 3346741.