John Sisk & Son to construct lodges at Center Parcs Longford Forest

Center Parcs announced today that John Sisk & Son is the preferred bidder for the contract to construct the centre buildings at Center Parcs Longford Forest.

Sisk are also the preferred bidder for the contract to construct lodges.

“The conclusion of both tenders is subject to contract,” added a spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar turned the sod on a new €233m forest village getaway in Ballymahon back in September.

Center Parcs Longford Forest is expected to cater for up to 2,500 guests when open in 2019, and will likely serve as a major boost to Irish tourism.

