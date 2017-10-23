Fianna Fáil Leader Micheál Martin pays tribute to 'committed Longford community activist' Cllr Padraig Loughrey

Following the resignation of Cllr Padraig Loughrey as an elected member of Longford County Council yesterday morning, Fianna Fáil Leader Micheál Martin TD paid tribute to the local representative, describing him as a 'committed community activist'.

Mr Martin said, "On behalf of the entire Fianna Fáil organisation, I want to thank Padraig for his many years of dedicated service. Padraig is a committed community activist and always does his best to help people overcome problems that they encounter. No issue was too big or too small for him to work on during his time on the council."

First elected to Longford County Council in 2009, Mr Martin said Cllr Loughrey will be sorely missed by his colleagues on the local authority.



He added, "I have no doubt that he will continue to play an important role in the local Fianna Fáil organisation in the years ahead. I wish Padraig all the best with his future endeavours."

Fianna Fáil TD for Longford/Westmeath Robert Troy said, “Padraig will be truly missed by his colleagues on Longford County Council. He is respected across the political divide and brought a great deal of business expertise to the council. I saw first-hand the great work that he did on behalf of his local community. I want to take this opportunity to wish him all the best in the future.”

