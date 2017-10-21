Longford Gardaí launch assault probes

The first incident took place at around 2:30pm on Saturday afternoon in the Springlawn area when a 53-year-old man sustained a serious injury to his back.

Gardaí have declined to confirm whether a weapon was used in the incident, but it did result in the man being treated in hospital for what have been described as non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives have not appealed for witnesses however, revealing instead that they are pursuing a certain line of inquiry.

Only a matter of hours later, a 17-year-old girl sustained a cut to the side of her head, requiring her to have stitches inserted.

That incident, gardaí have confirmed, took place at Ardnacassa Avenue at 5pm.

A 27-year-old woman, meanwhile, was brought to Mullingar’s Midland Regional Hospital during the early hours of Sunday morning after an incident on Main Street.

Gardaí were called to the scene of the alleged episode outside a well known local establishment shortly after 3am.

It’s not known at this stage what may have led to the woman’s hospitalisation, leading gardaí to appeal for witnesses.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident and two other alleged assaults which are subject to separate investigations, are asked to contact Longford Garda Station at (043) 3350570.

