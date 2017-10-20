Search is on for owners of locket found in Longford car park

The search is on for the owner of a beautiful locket, which was found in Longford town over a year ago and still hasn't been claimed.

The locket was found by a child in the car park of Aldi, Longford about a year and a half ago, according to Annmarie and Eddie Joyce, who are hoping to find the owner of the no doubt valuable item.

Photographs were taken of the locket when it was found and an appeal for the owner was posted online, but nobody came forward.

While going through some stuff yesterday, Annmarie came across the locket and decided to try again to find the owner.

"It has a very old picture of a young man and a lock of hair. I'd say it is very sentimental to the person that lost it," she explained, adding that she would love to reunite the owner with the locket.

Do you know the young man in the photograph, or are you aware of anyone who may have lost this locket in the car park of Aldi? If so, please email newsroom@longfordleader.ie or drop us a Facebook message and we will put you in touch with the family who found it.