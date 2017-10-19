Update: Three detained at Longford Garda Station following €120k Edgeworthstown drugs seizure

Three people remain in custody this evening after €120,000 worth of drugs were discovered in Edgeworthstown this morning.

Gardaí from Roscommon/Longford Drugs Unit, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and officers from Revenue’s Customs Service searched two houses in the mid Longford town this morning and discovered six kilos of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €120,000 as well as a small quantity of cocaine.

Three people - one man in his 30s, a woman in her 20s and a second woman in her 50s - have been arrested in connection with the incident and are currently being detained at Longford Garda Station.

