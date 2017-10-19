Longford band Brave Giant hits #1 on iTunes

Earlier today, the Longford Leader reported that popular local band Brave Giant had made it to number five on iTunes with their new single, 'Way to Love'.

However, in the past few hours, the lads have managed to overtake the likes of Zayn, P!nk and even Ed Sheeran to nab the number one spot on iTunes this morning.

The single was just released this morning and has been incredibly popular with the bands fans.

The single is available for download on iTunes. Brave Giant kick off their 'Intimate Tour' this Saturday, October 21, in the Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon. They'll take their tour to the Academy on December 9.