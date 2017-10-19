€100,000k drugs bust in Edgeworthstown

Three people are in custody this afternoon following the discovery of nearly €100,000 worth of drugs in the Edgeworthstown area of Co Longford earlier today.

The Roscommon/Longford Drugs division made the discovery at an address in the town this morning.

Two females and one male were subsequently arrested at the scene and taken to Longford Garda Station where they are currently being questioned in relation to the matter.

More updates on this story later.