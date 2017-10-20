Successful tractor run for 'Laura's Russian Lifeline' in Longford town

Dr Laura Noonan requires life changing treatment which she can only receive abroad.

The tractor run, which started from Mastertech Business Park on the outskirts of Longford town, wouldn’t have been possible to organise and run without the help and support from the local community.

On behalf of Longford Macra and the organisers, Niamh Kiernan, expressed gratitude to;

Johnston’s Farm Machinery who supplied three brand new tractors for Macra members, to the local motor cycle group Backbone MCC for marshalling the roads for the participating tractors and Paddy Casey for the excellent catering.

She thanked the Moorhead brothers and Cecil Hall for the use of the harvesters, Caoimhin Smith for providing them with the use of Mastertech Business Park and Martin Coleman for the photography throughout the day.

A big thank you to Longford Garda Síochána for all their traffic management and assistance which ensured the smooth running of the tractor run fundraiser.

Ms Kiernan concluded, “Finally, to all our participants for taking part in this year's tractor run, Longford Macra would like to say a big thank you. Only for you all, the tractor run would not have been as successful as it was.”

