Longford District Court: Caused €600 worth of damage to house

Bart Scally (37), Cornadough, Newtowncashel, Co Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with smashing windows and scattering debris along the facade of a dwelling house belonging to John Walker, and intending to damage such property at Carrowmore, Newtowncashel on November 15, 2016.

He was also further charged with assaulting Simon Jones at Carrowmore, Newtowncashel on the same date.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Inspector Bláthín Moran said that on the date in question at approximately 1:15am Gardaí attended the property in south Longford following a call from Mr Walker who was the owner of the house.

“The house was damaged when the Gardaí arrived,” she continued.

“There was broken glass in the front rooms and rocks inside the house.

“There were cigarette butts and cans strewn all over the place and there was over €600 worth of damage caused.”

The court was also told that Mr Jones had sustained a head injury during the incident.

“Mr Jones had a cut on his head that he received at the time,” Inspector Moran continued.

“He said that he received it from Mr Scally.”

Meanwhile, the court heard that the cigarette butts were taken from the scene and sent for DNA analysis.

“When the results from that were returned to us, the DNA matched that of Mr Scally,” the Inspector pointed out.

The court was also told that the defendant had 18 previous convictions, one of which was for theft, the others for road traffic matters.

In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor Bríd Mimnagh said that her client was visiting the house which was owned by two English gentlemen - John Walker and Simon Jones.

“These men were friends of Mr Scally and he was visiting on the night,” she added.

“A fight erupted between the two men and Mr Scally intervened to sort it out; they were all drinking at the time.

“Shortly after that, a row began between the three men.”

The court went on to hear that the defendant had been on the defence because stones and bottles were being thrown at him.

“Mr Scally has started working recently and has three children,” Ms Mimnagh said.

“He also indicated to me that he would have €600 in compensation in a few weeks.

Judge Hughes subsequently adjourned proceedings until November 7 next in an effort to allow the defendant time to gather the money.