Longford councillors make fresh calls for slurry spreading extension

There have been fresh calls this week for an extension to the slurry spreading deadline.

The prohibited slurry spreading period began last weekend, sparking renewed pleas from local councillors for government intervention on the issue.

“Farmers are not able to take anymore and slatted sheds are already full,” said Cllr Luie McEntire.

Fine Gael Cllr Paraic Brady was another to speak out on the topic at last week's county council meeting.