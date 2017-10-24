Dublin man convicted of being in possession of €10 worth of cannabis in Longford town

A man who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act was convicted and fined €200 following a hearing into the matter.

Derek Donoghue (31), 13 Phoenix Drive, Castleknock, Dublin 15 appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with being in possession of a controlled drug - cannabis - at Ballymahon Street, Longford on February 13, 2017.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Inspector Bláthín Moran said that on the date in question the defendant was stopped by gardaí and searched.

The court heard that, following the search, gardaí discovered €10 worth of cannabis on his person.

Inspector Moran also pointed out that the defendant had 15 previous convictions including three under the Misuse of Drugs Act.



In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor Frank Gearty said his client had been staying with friends of his family and was now on a work programme.

“He has done 52 weeks of FETAC and is doing well,” he added.

Meanwhile, before deliberating on the matter Judge Hughes asked the defendant why he had been in Longford at the time of the incident.

“I have a brother living here and I was down visiting him,” Mr Donoghue replied.

The Judge subsequently convicted the defendant and fined him €200 in respect of the matter before him.