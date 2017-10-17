Ophelia aftermath: Just one road left to clear as local authority crews make striking headway in Longford clean up operation

A solitary road in the southern end of the county is all of the damaging remnants that remains for local authority personnel to address in the wake of Storm Ophelia.

The Council has said a tree blocking the Newtowncashel road to Lanesboro is the only one which remains to be tackled following last night's storm damage.

The road will remain closed until a tree surgeon can carry out necessary works, the local authority has said this afternoon.

All other roads have been cleared and are now open to the public.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN READING:

#Ophelia aftermath: Emergency crews out in force across Co Longford as massive clean up operation begins