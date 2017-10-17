Ophelia aftermath: Local authority outdoor staff making progress in bid to clear fallen trees from Co Longford roads

Longford County Council roads crews are making headway in their attempts to return the county's main and local roads to full working order in the immediate aftermath of Storm Ophelia.

Here is the latest update from the Council concerning roads that are still affected following the worst storm seen in these parts for over half a century.

"Travelling from Edgeworthstown to Longford, it is approx. 2km past the goldsmith roundabout. The large branch is broken at the top of the tree and is hanging directly over the road. There is a large broken branch hanging dangerously over the N4.

-Arden Alainn Estate a fallen tree. The Ardan Alainn Estate is between Farnagh & Shannonvale

-Tree down at Curraghmore, Moydow.

-Abbeylara to Coolecraw Lane 2 Trees Down. Road Closed

-Farragh Killoe (between Cullyfad & Rhyne road) at Mc Carthy’s



-Tree Down at Newpark Lanesboro. Road Closed.

-Tree down at Abbeyderg, Kenagh. Road Closed



-2 trees down from Legan to Rossowen.



-Corboy Church Tree Down.



-Mc Giffs Cross to Cashel Road Branch broke off tree and is leaning across on tree the other side of road and has formed a bridge



-Local Road Mullinroe Cross to Mullinaghta GAA Pitch closed due to a fallen tree

-A tree is down at Esker Cross heading to Drumlish. Road is passable please approach with extreme care.



-The Toneymore to Abbeylara Road is closed due to a fallen Tree.

-A Tree is leaning badly along the bog road between Bawn cross and Ohill Cross.



-Motorists are advised to drive with caution on the Road off the N4 heading to Cullyfad a tree is resting on telephone wires.

